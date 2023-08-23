Letter: It's time to recognise Australia's First People

I join other letter writers to the Manning River Times in expressing concern and dismay at our Federal MP's polarising politicisation of the referendum for The Voice to Parliament.
I believe he has abrogated his duty of care to his constituents by deliberately ignoring the stated intent behind The Voice to Parliament, for our Government (of whatever political persuasion) to listen to and consult First Nation People.
Instead, our Federal MP advocates a baseless and politically motivated position of threat and fear. The question posed in the referendum is to vote yes or no to "A proposed law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".
The Australian constitution is the only constitution of a first world nation with a colonial history that does not recognise its First People. It's time to fix that. No matter which side of politics you're on.
