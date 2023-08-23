Manning River Times
Letter: It's time to recognise Australia's First People

By Megan Benson
August 24 2023 - 9:00am
Shutterstock picture
I join other letter writers to the Manning River Times in expressing concern and dismay at our Federal MP's polarising politicisation of the referendum for The Voice to Parliament.

