Major Mid North Coast awards for two Manning hockey players

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Chatham's Trent Hammond has been named the Mid North Coast Hockey League men's player of the year.
TWO Manning players have won the major awards in the Mid North Coast Hockey League for 2024.

