TWO Manning players have won the major awards in the Mid North Coast Hockey League for 2024.
Trent Hammond from Chatham has been named the men's player of the year with Chloe Neal from Sharks taking out the women's player of the year.
The hockey league season ended last weekend when Sharks took out the men's premiership by beating Tacking Point Thunder from Port Macquarie while Taree Tigers were successful in the women, beating Sharks in the grand final.
Hammond's Chatham side didn't make the hockey league finals, but will meet Sharks in the Manning division one major semi-final on Saturday.
Lara Watts from Tigers was runner up in the women's player of the year. Watts will tour Borneo with the Australian Country under 21 team next year. She was a member of the NSW Country side beaten in the final of the Australian Country women's championship in Shepperton earlier this month.
Semi-finals of the Manning competitions start this weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
