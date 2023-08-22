Motorists - take care on Bushland Drive

MidCoast Council is urging motorists to take care and allow for extra time when travelling along Bushland Drive, Taree.
Crews will be working on drainage systems for the nearby subdivision.
The subdivision is being constructed on the northern side of Bushland Drive between the intersection of Mudford and Dunoon Streets.
The works are expected to take around 16 weeks, weather permitting.
Traffic will be disrupted and placed under traffic controllers on different occasions over the course of the construction period.
Part of the works includes a new intersection and road widening.
The road and drainage work is funded by the subdivision developer.
