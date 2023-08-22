Are you involved in the creative arts sector and would like to help steer the future of the industry in the region?
MidCoast Council is calling on interested community members to nominate for the Arts and Creative Industries Reference Group.
The group has been established to provide advice on arts and creative industries strategic planning, development, and delivery of services to support the implantation of the MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036.
They will work to encourage collaboration across the sector to build capacity and create additional opportunities for the arts and creative industries.
The group is expected to consist of up to two council members, up to nine community representatives, at least one Indigenous community member and representation from council's libraries, community and cultural services team.
Nominations close 4.30pm Friday August 25, 2023. All nominations will be presented to council to determine the final membership.
The nomination form can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Arts-Creative-Industries-Reference-Group.
