MidCoast Council employee helping to save endangered bridled nail-tail wallabies

By Staff Reporters
August 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Sally Stutsel releases bridled nail-tail wallaby back into the wild. Picture supplied (left). Bridled nail-tail wallaby with joey eat David Fleay Wildlife Park, Burleigh Heads, Queensland. Picture by DiverDave/Wikipedia.
By day, Sally Stutsel is a MidCoast Council catchment officer. Outside of work, she is a conservationist working hard to save an Australian native animal once considered extinct.

