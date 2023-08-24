Calling all backyard engineers and would be daredevils - it's almost time for the annual Mount George Billy Cart Derby and Spring Festival.
Back on track since last year following a string of COVID cancellations, the derby and fair return to Mount George Public school on Sunday, September 10.
In what is sure to be a fun day for all the family, visitors are welcome to enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including markets, art exhibition, car show and live music.
And that's in addition to the racing.
The billy cart derby will feature separate adult and junior divisions.
To be eligible, each vehicle must have adequate braking in steering, weigh no more than 75kg, have fixed seating, and of course, helmets must be worn by all drivers.
Derby registration is at 9am with racing to commence at 12:30pm.
For more details contact Mount George Public School on 65580 6555 or email: bookingsmountgeorgensw@hotmail.com or via their facebook page
