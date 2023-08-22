People turning up to the Toni Childs concert in Taree arrived to be told the show would not be going on.
The concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre, was cancelled at the last minute due to a catastrophic equipment failure.
However, the failure was with Toni Childs' own equipment, not The MEC's, MidCoast Council said.
The concert was scheduled for Friday evening, August 18. Some people had travelled from afar to attend the concert, the furthest from Townsville.
While staff attempted to work on the problem, they weren't able to contact everyone who had booked because of the timing.
"The performer stuck around to inform her fans personally once it was determined the show wasn't able to go ahead," a spokesperson for The MEC said.
"MidCoast Council is working with Ms Childs in an attempt to reschedule the event.
"MEC staff will contact all ticket holders directly with the rescheduled dates or refund options."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
