Lili earns a place in Northern NSW squad

LILI Pinner from Coopernook has been selected in the Northern NSW under 14s girls' football team to play in the National Youth (under 14) Championships in Wollongong in October.
To gain a place in the side Lili was invited to attend trials in Newcastle.
More than 30 players from the Northern NSW Talent Support Program were involved in the trials. This included Emerging Jets players.
"Players were selected following a thorough process consisting of match observations from Northern NSW technical advisors, participation in Talent Support Program, and participation in tournaments and Elite Games," Northern NSW technical director Ryan Doidge said
Lili was one of just two players from outside the Newcastle-Hunter area to be selected. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order from Iguana.
The national youth championships will run from October 6 to 13.
Lili will have to attend four training sessions along with a camp in Newcastle before they head to Wollongong, where she expects to play in the midfield.
She said the trials were intense.
"It was a high standard and there were some very good players there,'' she said.
"I thought I trialled pretty well, but I was really surprised when I made the squad.''
There'll be scouts from around the country at the trials and this could open up opportunities for Lili in the years to come.
Lili started playing football when she was aged 5 with Cundletown Jets.
"My brother was playing and I wanted to beat him,'' she said.
She was identified by Football North Coast as a player with promise when included the in zone's Skills Acquisition Program (SAP).
This was a prelude to her playing for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW National Premier League (NPL).
She started in the NPL last year with the under 13s and is playing under 15s this season.
The majority of teams in the NPL are based in Newcastle and it's a long season. For example, preparations for the 2024 competition will begin before the end of this year.
"We started off the year really strong and stayed pretty consistent for most of the season,'' she said.
"But we'll just miss out on making the finals.''
Travel is part of playing in the NPL.
"We train in Port Macquarie on Tuesdays and Taree on Thursdays,'' Lili said.
The majority of matches are held in Newcastle.
Lili said her own form has been 'pretty consistent' this year.
Touch football is Lili's other sporting outlet.
"It's good for fitness,'' she said.
Lili is in year eight at the Manning Valley Anglican College.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.