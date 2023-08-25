Manning River Timessport
Lili Pinner named in Northern NSW under 14 girl's football team

By Mick McDonald
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Lili earns a place in Northern NSW squad
LILI Pinner from Coopernook has been selected in the Northern NSW under 14s girls' football team to play in the National Youth (under 14) Championships in Wollongong in October.

