Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection Fire Skills Expo

August 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection will hold a Fire Skills Expo early next month. Picture supplied.
Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection, in conjunction with Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade, has extended an invitation across the Mid-Coast region to its Fire Skills Expo early next month.

Local News

