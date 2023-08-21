It was a busy weekend for fire crews on the Mid Coast.
Several bush and grass fires started on Friday, August 18. Pushed by 50 km per hour winds, they were very difficult to contain.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 453 Taree raced out to a large grass fire at the back of Cundletown on Friday afternoon and were soon assisted by local RFS crews Taree Rural Fire Brigade, Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade and Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade.
With the help of local landowners as well, the fire fighters were able to get it under control very quickly. Photos taken after we had it beaten..
Taree Fire and Rescue urge residents to take care to fully extinguish any pile burns or camp fires as we approach a potentially dry spring.
In the Great Lakes, rural fire brigades attend a grassfire in Willow Point Road, Failford on Sunday, August 20.
Meanwhile Tinonee RFS is planning an open day at its fire station on Saturday, September 9 between 10am and 2pm to celebrate the opening of its new training room. Lots of activities are planned for young and old and there will be a free barbecue.
