Another Vietnam Veterans' Day has come and gone.
The three day event by the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam (RANHFV) had its yearly gathering in Old Bar and this year was joined by some members of the Fleet Air Arm Association of Australia as well as members of the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch and the Old Bar community.
Unfortunately, no helicopters could be arranged this year but Master Chief Jeff Maki from the US Embassy in Canberra was a guest. He partnered with Old Bar Public School principal, Deb Scanes, to unveil a monument dedicated to the members of the RANHFV and the US Army personnel who served on the US Army's 135th Assault Helicopter Company in Vietnam.
The Old Bar Public School gained a grant from the Department of Veterans' Affairs for a permanent monument at the school which was supplied and installed by Nowra Memorials.
The Old Bar Beach Sand Replenishment Group is in desperate need of support.
The group is struggling to form an executive. So if you are passionate about seeing it continue and could fill the role of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer or committee member, make contact with Pat Abdoo at the Old Bar markets this Sunday, August 27.
Pat is looking for support to keep the organisation going. If an executive cannot be formed, then the group will have to fold and will be lost to the town.
MidCoast Council is looking to redevelop Old Bar Park and wants to hear from anyone who uses the park and would like to see improvements.
The area includes from the tennis courts down to the beach, playground, skate park and surf club.
Council will develop a park master plan so its can apply for State and Federal funding to help achieve the community's vision for this area.
Head to the council website and advise how you use the park now and what you would like to see in the future. If you don't make the effort to contribute, you can hardly complain about the final plan.
The next two craft workshops. August 30 and September 6 particularly cater for those who love to recycle.
Angela's RRR journal will help us to re-use, recycle and repurpose just about anything into a beautiful Junk Journal which can be used for wherever your creativity lies. Perhaps a memorable gift for a special person?
Further information available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.