Taree Literary Institute keeps on growing

It's been nearly 160 years since its inception, and the Taree Literary Institute is still growing, this year's annual general meeting reports showed.
The Institute's retiring president, Carol Emerton said the Institute had another successful year and thanked the committee members for their input and support over the past year.
The Institute donated $5,650 to various causes, including $5000 to the Taree and District Eisteddfod Society, Lansdowne Art Show $200, and four schools receiving $75 each.
"Our library numbers grew by 44 new members and we hope that number will increase in the coming year," a spokesperson for the Institute said.
The library's collection also grew during the past year, with 204 books purchased during the year.
"We would like to see more residents of the area join the library and enjoy reading all our books," the spokesperson said.
Although the library is privately owned membership is free to those who wish to join.
Mrs Emerton thanked library staff, Kylie Attard, Lindy Booth and Helen Bird, and volunteer Robin Lacey.
The incoming president is Helen Mitchell, with other positions remaining filled by the same people: Bob Crossman (vice president), Suzanne Booth (secretary), Kylie Attard (treasurer and librarian). Committee members are Carol Emerton, Sandra Saad, Mescal Dever, Peter Smith, Dave Rush and Dave Embury.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.