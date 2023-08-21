GOAL kicking remains a bugbear for Old Bar going into the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
The Pirates accounted for Macleay Valley 26-16 in the final round game played at Old Bar. However, they managed only one goal - kicked by Simon Wise in the 80th minute.
"We scored six tries to three but we couldn't kick a goal,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
He admits this has been a problem for the Pirates all season. It has been exacerbated by the season-ending suspension of five-eighth Kurt Lewis.
"Zac Butler had two shots at the start of the game against Macleay then Shane Nigel took over,'' Henry said.
"Finally Simon (Wise) had a go. But we didn't land too many.
"Someone is going to have to step up and take over, it could be vital in the semi-finals.''
Henry said it was a scrappy win over the Mustangs.
"We did it the hard way,'' he said.
"Our ball handling was better. but we were on the wrong end of a pretty lopsided penalty count. A lot were warranted, but we shouldn't be giving away that many penalties. That's something we will have to work on.''
Wise was outstanding in attack for the Pirates, scoring two tries and having a hand in another.
"Our forwards did well, Macleay was pretty good through the middle, but our forwards did nullify that,'' Henry added.
Co-coach Jordan Worboys had a typically busy game.
"I thought all our backs were strong,'' Henry added.
He said just as importantly, the Pirates made it through the encounter without any injuries.
"We're looking forward to having a week off before we concentrate on the major semi,'' Henry said.
The Pirates will host the major semi on Sunday, September 3 against either Port Breakers and Port Sharks. Breakers and Sharks clash in this Sunday's preliminary semi-final at Port Macquarie.
"Obviously the goal is to win the major semi and host the grand final,'' Henry said.
Macleay will now meet Wingham in the elimination semi-final on Saturday.
However, the Bulls couldn't maintain the pressure and were eventually beaten 38-14. This means Taree missed the semi-finals by a point.
Hard running centre Ratu Vasuturaga caused Taree's defence no end of worry during the encounter, shrugging off tackles to score two tries and have a hand in others.
The win and Macleay Valley's loss to Old Bar elevates the Sharks to third place on the ladder and means an all-Port Macquarie preliminary semi on Sunday.
Fullback Nav Willett had a strong game for the Bulls in what will be his final appearance before he moves to West Tigers next year. He scored the opening try of the game, with centre Trae Clark and winger Charlie Dignam adding the others.
While the Bulls missed the cut for the final five, this has still been the club's most successful since 2017. Taree will play finals in the women's league tag, under 18s and reserve grade.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard has signed with the club for a further two years.
