THE Group Three Junior Rugby League preliminary finals will be played this weekend.
Girl's league tag will be at Taree Recreation Ground on Friday evening, with Wauchope to host the boy's under 11s and 12s grades on Saturday along with the girl's tackle grades.
Sunday will see under 13 to 16 matches at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
Forster-Tuncurry under 15s scored a tight 13-12 win over Old Bar in the under 15s T1 major semi-final played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
