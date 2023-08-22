Taree Netball: Old Bar Dolphins vs Wingham Wallabies 11s to 12s

Old Bar Dolphins and Wingham Wallabies clashed in the final round of the Manning Valley Netball 11s to 12s competition last Saturday.
The Dolphins won by eight goals to six.
The qualifying finals in the 11s to 12s division of the Manning Valley Netball competition will be played this Saturday, August 26 at Taree Netball Courts.
Taree Seekers meets Wingham Wombats at 11.25am.
In the elimination final, CJ's Shooting Stars meets CJ's Cubs, also at 11.25am at Taree Netball Courts.
