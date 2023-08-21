SHARKS will now chase the Mid North Coast Hockey League-Manning division one men's premiership double.
This follows a clinical performance in the MNC grand final played at Taree, where Sharks defeated Hastings side Tacking Point Thunder 3-2.
Sharks went into the game strong favourites and won in convincing manner. Thunder's second goal was scored moments before fulltime.
Going into the match Sharks coach Scott Harry was concerned about his side's lack of match play. However, he said it wasn't an issue as the game panned out.
"We didn't really feel threatened,'' Harry said.
"Both their goals were from penalty strokes - they didn't score any field goals, which was good."
The scores were locked at 1-1 early in the contest, however, two consecutive goals gave Sharks a 3-1 lead they were never going to forfeit.
"It was a really good unit,'' Harry said.
"The midfield was particularly strong - Lachie and Wade Harry and Nath Fuller all worked well. They tried to bomb over us but the defence handled that really well.
"Wade was electric up front, he terrorised their defenders.''
He said Sharks started strongly and contained Thunder's state representatives Seb Rollings and Brayden Smith.
"That has been their Achilles heel,'' he admitted.
"We were expecting them to put a few on us early, but they didn't. They tried a couple of different tactics, but we handled all that.''
Lachie Harry, Wade Harry and Liam Ford scored the goals for Sharks.
Harry said Sharks have never won the premier league-division one premiership double, so that's now the aim. The Manning semi-finals start this weekend.
"Sharks won the premier league 13 or 14 years ago but got smacked in the Manning grand final,'' he said.
"Hopefully we can rectify that this year.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.