VETERAN jockey Andrew Gibbons only arrived back in the country from Las Vegas on Thursday, but by Friday he was already back riding winners at the Taree race meeting.
Gibbons only had the two rides, but was victorious on one of them when Devocean won the Kris Lees 2022/23 Leading Trainer Class 1 &Maiden Plate over 1600 metres for Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Shailer, who had earlier produced Echoes Of My Mind to win the Pottsy's Bakehouse Country Boosted Class 2 Handicap over 1400 metres.
Gibbons was coming off a week-long trip to Vegas with a big group of family members that included his son Dylan, who has established a reputation as one of the best young jockeys in Australia.
"I've been to Vegas a few times and I told Dylan I'd take him when he reached 21," Gibbons said. "He turned 21 last October, so it was time to get there and he loved it.
"Dylan's had a pretty hectic 12-to-18 months, so we had to get him away and give him a mental rest and because of COVID we hadn't been away for a while. Just forget about the races for a week and freshen up. It'll be good for him going into the spring."
