Tigers defeat Sharks in Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
TIGERS are the champions of the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's competition after defeating fellow Manning club Sharks 3-2 in the grand final played at Taree Hockey Centre.

Local News

