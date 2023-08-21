TIGERS are the champions of the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's competition after defeating fellow Manning club Sharks 3-2 in the grand final played at Taree Hockey Centre.
This was the first time Tigers have beaten Sharks this season, although coach Janine Watts said before the game they'd been below top strength on the other occasions.
However, Tigers dominated the opening two quarters of the grand final to set up the win.
"I was playing goal keeper and I hardly saw the ball in the first half,'' Watts said.
She said two teenagers, Abby Watts, 17 and Lilly Atkins, 15, were outstanding for Tigers. Both played in the midfield.
Tigers led all the way but had to survive a rally from the minor premiers in the last quarter when Sharks hit back to trail 3-2.
Georgie O'Byrne scored first for Tigers from a short corner before Jordi Hardy made it 2-0. Taylor McIntosh found the net for the third goal.
Tilley Hunter was always a danger in attack for Sharks. She was contained in the first half, but cut loose in the second as Sharks narrowed the gap to the solitary goal.
"We were slow out of the block,'' Sharks coach Dave Moscatt admitted.
"They got two in on us and we had to play catch-up.''
Moscatt said his side's lack of back-to-back games in recent weeks may have had an impact. Sharks finished minor premiers so weren't required to play when the grand final qualifier was contested. There were also a week off due to the state women's masters being played off. Sharks also had a big win over last placed Taree West in the final competition round
"As a team I think it would have been good to go in on the back of a tough couple of games,'' Moscatt said.
"But we pressed them hard right to the end. We got a couple of penalty corners towards the end but couldn't put those in, so we did have our opportunities to draw level.
"Another five minutes and it might have been a different story.''
Tilley Hunter and Katrina Brown were the goal scorers for Sharks.
"Tilley had a really good backend of the game and she got us back into the game,'' Moscatt said.
It all starts again this weekend when semi-finals of the Manning competition are played.
'Our goal now is the win the Manning comp,'' Moscatt said.
"We get another crack at Tigers this weekend and we'll try to win the grand final in September.''
Tigers had Jordi Hardy and Lara Watts in doubt before the grand final although both made it through without too many problems.
She's confident both will play this week.
