August 26 is International Dog Day, which for my fellow canine custodians, is a day to reflect on the happiness these simple yet remarkable animals bring to our lives.
My dog has been with me for the past three years.
Our meeting and mutual adoption coincided with one of the bleakest periods in my life and a time when she was forced to spend every waking moment tethered by a heavy chain in a yard surrounded by her own excrement.
Since then things have picked up for both of us.
We've done some training which has helped.
I've taught her to sit, wait, and to come when called.
She's teaching me patience, acceptance, and resilience.
She's got her part down perfect, but I'm still struggling with my side of the deal.
There's so many things I still need to learn. Here's just one example;
I have a guitar, but I don't play.
I can play. I just don't.
Which is a shame because it was something that provided me with a great deal of enjoyment throughout my youth, though perhaps less so for my neighbours.
Strumming away the hours offers a handy distraction to toxic self-esteem issues because, due to the biomechanics involved, it's just too damn difficult to fixate on one's shortcomings while fretting an augmented 11th chord. Even a simple major key turnaround leaves little room for self-loathing.
Not that I play anymore.
Mostly it's because I feel there are more important things I should be focusing on.
Mostly I just feel depressed.
My dog doesn't get depressed. There's no room in her pack for Churchill's Black Dog.
She has an action-list and the first three bullet points feature the word "PLAY".
She's got a PhD in fun. A master's degree in messin' about.
For her, playing is an art form. A science distilled to a simplified, demonstrable equation she's happy to teach anyone, anytime they're ready to enjoy themselves.
Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read.- Groucho Marx
While playing is something we generally demarcate to the province of children, its role in adult life is more important than it first appears.
Play improves brain functioning, it stimulates creativity and releases endorphins. It stimulates growth of the cerebral cortex and improves memory. Play assists in warding off depression, reducing stress, and maintaining positive, mental functioning. It revitalises and rejuvenates.
In short, it redirects us back to who we really are and away from what we've allowed ourselves to become.
My dog can't play guitar.
But if she could, she'd wail like Jimi Hendrix on a Sunday morning at Woodstock.
She'd shred like Eddie Van Halen and it was 1984 all over again.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.