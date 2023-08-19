Manning River Times
Port City Breakers thrash Wingham Tigers

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
WINGHAM will need Port Macquarie to beat Taree City on Sunday (August 20) if the Tigers are going to feature in this year's Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.

