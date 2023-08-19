ROYAL Charge had to work harder than any other horse in the race but was still too good for them at the end of the $35,000 Hopkins Livermore Cup, the feature race at Taree races on Friday.
Trained by Lou Mary at Scone, Royal Charge jumped on terms with the field from barrier six before being beaten for early pace in the 1400-metre event, but rather than go right back jockey Grant Buckley chose to press forward on the horse.
Royal Charge was trapped three wide and after getting just a short breather mid-race Buckley got busy on the six-year-old gelding again when Mister Smartee opened up a big lead.
It was the key move of the race and once Royal Charge got to second place approaching the home turn and had the leader in his sights it was pretty clear what was going to happen.
Royal Charge grabbed the lead halfway down the straight and then fought off a late challenge from Ljungberg to get the win as a $4.80 favourite.
"He appreciated the fast pace," Mary said. "He's a horse that doesn't like a wall of horses in front of him.
"It might've looked ugly to watch on TV, being out three wide, but it was actually probably the right way to ride him.
"Going back just would've made the task harder. He appreciates not being too far from the leaders and having something to chase.
"He was exposed a long way out as the one chasing the leader, but he really wanted it in the straight.
"We're all very grateful to have a horse like this in the stable. He has reacted so well to all of the hard work from the staff behind the scenes."
Royal Charge has had 27 career starts and Mary has had him for the last 14 of those, steering the horse to four of his six career wins.
The trainer said he'd now look to possibly add another cup success to the horse's Hopkins Livermore Cup win.
"It took a bit of time to work him out," Mary said. "He's a quirky fellow, but as long as the right pilot is on-board he's fine.
"He's a great horse for the stable. We came in confident for this race, the horse was jumping out of his skin since his win at Muswellbrook in his previous start and looking even better in the mounting yard this time.
"If he pulls up well he'll have a couple of days off in the yard and we'll look after him and if he's bright and he's emptying the feed bin then we'll go on to the next race.
"Where we go depends on how many points he gets added to his benchmark for this win. This is the first time in his career he's won two in a row.
"The Moree Cup is coming up, or possibly going out to 1600 metres in the Dubbo Cup. There are a few options to consider."
