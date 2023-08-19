Manning River Times
Royal Charge wins Hopkins Livermore Cup

By Greg Prichard
Updated August 19 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
ROYAL Charge had to work harder than any other horse in the race but was still too good for them at the end of the $35,000 Hopkins Livermore Cup, the feature race at Taree races on Friday.

