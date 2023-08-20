Australia's participation in the Vietnam War may have ended half a century ago, but for surviving veterans and the families of those killed during the conflict, it is something never to be forgotten.
August 18 is national Vietnam Veterans Day, and to mark the occasion, Taree RSL Sub-branch held a commemorative ceremony at Club Taree to honour all who served.
Attending the service held by the club's memorial fountain were a gathering of veterans and family members, RSL members, member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson and MidCoast councillor, Dheera Smith, along with members of the public.
Also in attendance were the family of Sapper Peter Bramble, who died on May 22, 1969 after being critically injured by a mine explosion near the village of Dat Do in Phouc Tuy Provence.
Peter's family were there to remember his service and sacrifice, and also to donate his commemorative medallion and certificate - issued to the Department of Veterans Affairs this year - to the safekeeping of Taree RSL Sub-branch.
Peter's sister, Heather Bramble said the family were happy to donate the medallion so that others might see a physical record of Peter's service.
"It'll be great that the community can come and look at the medals and see who he was and where he served. We're very proud of him," Heather said.
The medallion and certificate will sit alongside Peter's other medals the family had previously donated to the sub-branch.
Vietnam Veterans Day, a special day of remembrance, of loss and sacrifice, today we honour their fallen mates and those still suffering from the effects of their service in Vietnam. Lest we forget.- Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne
This year is the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, a process that concluded with the last remaining Australian troops returning home in 1973.
However, unlike veterans from previous wars, Vietnam veterans not only failed to receive a hero's welcome, but in some cases were targeted with anger and derision for their role in the war, a situation which was in part rectified not until 1987 when Vietnam veterans were provided a Welcome Home parade that saw some 25,000 veterans march while cheered on by thousands lining Sydney's streets.
Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne summed up the collective mood of those present along with most of the nation when ending his address.
"Vietnam Veterans Day, a special day of remembrance, of loss and sacrifice, today we honour their fallen mates and those still suffering from the effects of their service in Vietnam. Lest we forget."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.