Dr Kylie Cairns, Australia's leading dingo genetics expert, visited Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) to present some of her internationally published research on dingoes and the "wild dog" myths that surround them.
Her recent work overturns the belief that there are few true dingoes remaining in Australia.
Past knowledge was based on simple DNA research that tested just 23 markers. Dr Cairns' research is based on 195,000 DNA markers.
Testing of existing and new samples from both "wild dogs" and captive dingoes showed that the vast majority of "wild dogs" are actually dingoes.
DNA testing of more than 6000 samples throughout Australia showed less than 1 per cent were feral domestic dogs.
Samples tested from the Gloucester, Taree, Myall Lakes and Port Macquarie areas showed only dingoes - they had no dog DNA in them. This may be a controversial topic in the Manning Valley and surrounds but the science is in.
Dr Cairns told the U3A members they may be lucky enough to see a dingo pup in the wild but it is worth noting that, if it looks healthy, it is best left in the bush, mum and dad will be off hunting or watching from a distance.
If it is brought into captivity, it cannot be returned to the wild legally.
"Enjoy our beautiful eastern dingoes from a distance without disturbing them," Dr Cairns said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.