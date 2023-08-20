Manning River Times
Australia's leading dingo genetics expert speaks to Manning Valley University of the Third Age

By Newsroom
August 21 2023 - 4:30am
Myall Lakes Dingo puppies. Picture by Chontelle Burns Nouvelle Rise Photography
Dr Kylie Cairns, Australia's leading dingo genetics expert, visited Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) to present some of her internationally published research on dingoes and the "wild dog" myths that surround them.

