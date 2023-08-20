Dingoes definitely come in a range of coat colours - we can't tell a dingo by the colour of his coat.



Our Manning Valley dingoes are now confirmed to be Eastern Dingoes, they formed their own distinct population of dingoes, why and when, will be examined in future research. Dr Cairns' research shows that there are at least four different varieties of dingoes in Australia.

Dingoes are native animals having been in Australia for 5000 - 10,000 years



They are our only remaining native top land predator



However, dingoes are unprotected in NSW. Dingoes are being baited inside our national parks. The vast majority of "wild dogs" baited are in fact dingoes with no dog DNA. Dr Cairns told U3A she is concerned that baiting programs will be a threat to their genetic identity and survival into the future as Australia's only native canid.

