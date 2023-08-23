Manning River Times
Margaret Jurd College at Tuncurry is a registered special school

August 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Architects images of the new Tuncurry-based campus. Picture supplied.
Architects images of the new Tuncurry-based campus. Picture supplied.

A special school to support young people who are experiencing social and emotional issues will open its doors in in the second term of 2024.

