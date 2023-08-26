RECENTLY Vicki and I saw the film Grand Turisimo and we thoroughly enjoyed it.
Produced by Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, 2.0 Entertainment, and Trigger Street Productions, it is both based on the racing simulation video game series of the same name, and based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player who was able to become a professional race car driver with Nissan.
The racing in Nissan GTRs and Le Mans cars is spectacular and realistic. The special effects will have you mesmerised.
In one scene at the Nurburgring a car is caught by the wind as it tops a hump and flipped over backwards.
This took Vicki and I back to Bathurst in 1969 where Bevan Gibson driving Bob Janes Elfin V8 sports car did the same. It cost him his life. It was a horrifying accident at 260kph.
The following year, 1970, Tom Sulman driving his own Sulman Singer had a similar accident, paying the ultimate price.
After that they removed the notorious humps from Conrod Straight and put in the Chase. Those two accidents remain clearly in our minds even though they were 54 years ago. We could see the end of Conrod Straight from our location on the mountain.
Back to the film - it is well worth a look.
I have never heard of Jann Mardenborough, so I am assuming he never climbed to great heights. My rating 8/10.
Road Ramblings is heard weekly right across the country on Christian and community radio also on Facebook and on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.