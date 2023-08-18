"It's gorgeous," Tracey Yard says of looking out of an airplane window over the Mid Coast.
"Flying up from Sydney, you look out you just go 'wow, that's all the coastline where I've lived and grown up'."
Tracey has not lived in the Manning Valley for a long time. She now calls New York home, and before that she lived in the Blue Mountains for around 20 years.
Coming back here, she says, feels strange. Her parents are gone, her aunty and uncle also. But her sister, Jo-Anne is still here, and it's with her Tracey is staying for a bit while she juggles personal and working life on her three week stay in Australia.
While she is in the Manning, Tracey is performing her one-woman show at the Manning Entertainment Centre. Titled All the Pretty Things, the production is part monologue, part musical performance she likens to a musical play off Broadway.
Featuring 11 songs and accompanying introductory monologues, All the Pretty Things chronicles Tracey's marriage, from the giddy first moments of love, through to betrayal, divorce, and learning to be single again.
"It's actually a story of everybody's life. Well, hopefully it's not everyone's life!" Tracey says.
It's certainly a portion of life a lot of people can relate to.
"I've found that when I've played it in New York, I get men and women coming up to me afterwards saying, 'Oh, this will really change people's lives. It's really inspiring'."
In her marriage, Tracey thought she had found her soulmate, until he revealed to her, after 23 years, that he was having an affair with a young woman the couple had mentored and known since the girl was six years old.
"And then there's the realisation that maybe we weren't meant to be together, maybe we didn't really know each other that well," Tracey says.
"Then it goes into not having a home anymore and what that feels like to be lost and standing on the edge of a cliff, which was literal for me being from the Blue Mountains, every morning thinking I could fly off here and just put it put a stop to it all, or I could do something else with my life.
"Then it moves into the next thing where all of a sudden I'm at the airport all by myself.
I have created the most magical, incredible life in a whole new country where I didn't know a soul.- Tracey Yarad
"I was in my 50s when I moved (to New York) and it's hard to start again when you're middle aged.
"People find it inspiring and that's how I want it to be, I don't want it to be like 'she's bitter and twisted'. It's not like that at all," Tracey said.
"I have created the most magical, incredible life in a whole new country where I didn't know a soul and I now have incredible friends and a network of people and I'm working with all my peers and you know, people that have won Grammys and I'm like, Oh my God, who am I?"
The songs in All the Pretty Things were written as a way for Tracey to process what had happened, a catharsis, something Tracey felt impelled to do.
Tracey is performing her show in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio on Friday, August 25. The show is already sold out.
However, an album with the same title is ready to be released soon, and a book featuring 11 literary stories on the songs is available - Tracey will be selling them at her performance at The MEC and online.
The book also features individual artworks to illustrate each song story, all by Australian artists, two of them, cousin Ben Yarad and Donna Rankin, from the Mid Coast.
Follow Tracey on Facebook to keep up to date with the book and album release.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.