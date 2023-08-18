Manning River Times
Rural Fire Service controlled burn at Taree on August 20

By Newsroom
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
File picture
NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) volunteers will be conducting hazard reduction burns this weekend in the Mid Coast Rural Fire District, subject to weather conditions.

