Killabakh, a micro village north of Wingham, is where one of Australia's favourite story characters calls home.
Ted Prior has been writing his Australian classic children's books from his beautiful home tucked into the bush in the Killabakh hills for many decades. Grug was born in 1979 among the grassy hills and bush of the Killabakh village, which became the setting for many of his adventures.
Grug's 35th adventure, "Grug and the Bushfire," was inspired by the 2019 fires that ravaged our region and so it is somewhat fitting that the 35th town fair of Grug's homeland should have Grug return, along with his creator Ted Prior, to help us celebrate on Saturday, September 2.
For 35 years Killabakh has put together a massive celebration of country community, art and local produce at Day In The Country.
The last few years have been a little interrupted but this year, Day In The Country has pulled together a range of local talents, artists, creators and producers to celebrate together the wonderful people that make this community strong.
Grug will be there, a real life Grug, who can't wait to meet everyone!
Ted Prior will be doing story readings and book signings in the dedicated Kid Zone. The Kid Zone will have games and activities for kids all day and the parents can relax in the parents picnic area with a cup of hot chai and listen to the Songlines Singers, from Songlines Music Studio in Taree, who will be performing all day.
The day is full of activities and demonstrations for the whole family. Local author and homesteader, Anna Axisa, will be giving us a demonstration on making your own sauerkraut, Peter Axisa from WormBiz will be showing how to create a worm farm and doing a little workshop on composting, and local frog expert Grant will talk about local frog species. Plus, there will be a free workshop on internet safety and how to keep your devices scam-free.
The art component this year has undergone a few changes as well. The exhibition itself will be open for the two days leading up to the big day and will also be viewable online in our first ever digital gallery.
