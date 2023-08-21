The day is full of activities and demonstrations for the whole family. Local author and homesteader, Anna Axisa, will be giving us a demonstration on making your own sauerkraut, Peter Axisa from WormBiz will be showing how to create a worm farm and doing a little workshop on composting, and local frog expert Grant will talk about local frog species. Plus, there will be a free workshop on internet safety and how to keep your devices scam-free.