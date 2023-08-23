FOR the first in what's thought to be a decade the Cundletown Tennis Championships will be played this weekend.
This will be the first event held on the club's new synthetic grass surface. MidCoast Council handed the courts back to the club this week.
Last year the tennis club received a $160,000 state government grant to upgrade the four courts from clay to the synthetic surface.
"I couldn't find the records but this will be the first time we've held the championship in quite a few years,'' Cundletown secretary Michelle Kelly said.
"We have a good committee and now that we have our brand new courts we feel like we can run a successful tournament again.''
Matches will be played Saturday and on Sunday. This will be in a round robin format.
"We'll have groups by ages and we hope to have five or six in a pool,'' Michelle explained.
There'll be morning and afternoon sessions, with play from 9am to noon in the morning and then noon to around 4pm.
Michelle said the club would need at least 50 entries to make the championship viable and hopes there'll be players involved from around the district and further afield. Entries close today (Thursday, August 24).
Work started on the court refurbishment last November and Michelle said that council's project manager Mollyrose Simmons was 'amazing.'
Michelle added that it is planned to make the championships an annual event.
The club currently runs competitions on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
"We also have quite a lot of social tennis happening and people grab the key from the shop at Cundle and have a hit,'' Michelle added.
She added that tennis seem to again gaining in popularity at Cundle and said the new courts will be a further boost.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
