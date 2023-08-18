Help make a future plan for Old Bar Park

If youre a use or Old Bar Park, you are being asked to provide ideas for improving the popular recreational area.
"MidCoast Council is developing a park master plan so that we can apply for state and federal funding to help achieve the community's vision for this beautiful space," said council's manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
The master plan includes possible park additions along with the strategic placement of new and existing structures and facilities including car parking.
The park area includes the foreshore area from the Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club to the playground, and extends back to the tennis courts, football fields and the land north of the fields.
"We want to hear from the community about how they use the park now. We also want to know what you would like to see in the future. Your suggestions for what could improve the park are welcome."
To have your say head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-park-master-plan.
You can also meet council's team at the Old Bar Markets on Sunday, August 27 or Sunday, September 24.
"We'll be out and about in the park during the school holidays on Wednesday, September 27 from 12pm-3pm and Friday, September 29 from 9am-12pm."
Council will engage with students at Old Bar Public School and Old Bar Preschool to gather their ideas. The team will also contact park user groups such as sports groups, the Old Bar Market and festival organisers, and service clubs.
"We are very keen to improve accessibility at Old Bar Park for everyone to enjoy," Ms Hatton said.
If you live with a disability and would like to help council improve the park, contact council on 7955 7777 or email community@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
The consultation will close on Monday, October 2.
The project team will then use feedback to develop a draft master plan.
"We will be asking the community to review the draft master plan to make sure we've got it right," said Ms Hatton.
