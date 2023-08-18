Manning River Times
Help make a future plan for Old Bar Park

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Old Bar Park. Picture supplied.
If youre a use or Old Bar Park, you are being asked to provide ideas for improving the popular recreational area.

