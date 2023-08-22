Blooming daffodils herald spring, a season of new beginnings and hope.
Which makes the sunny-looking flower an apt choice for the Cancer Council to symbolise hope for a cancer-free future.
The Taree Quota ladies will once again be putting out their donation collection buckets in support of Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 31.
You can give you donations for Daffodil Day at Wingham Plaza on Wednesday, August 30 from 9.30am and at Taree City Centre on Thursday, August 31 from 9am.
"When you see the Quotarians in their pink shirts please be generous, all donations will be appreciated and will help to continue the fight to find a cure for cancer," Quotarian Janenne Towers said.
Why does Quota support Daffodil Day?
"The hope of a cancer free future means so much to the 150,000 Australians diagnosed with cancer each year.
"By supporting Daffodil Day we are funding lifesaving cancer research which will give hope for a future where all cancer is treatable," Janenne said.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.