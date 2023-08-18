Manning River Timessport
Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes is this week's guest On The Bench

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 18 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Old Bar Pirates president Andrew Wilkes shows the jumper the Pirates will wear in Saturday's fund raiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of Queensland. He's flanked by On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
OLD Bar Pirates should secure the Group Three Rugby League minor premiership, regardless of the result of the last round game against Macleay Mustangs at Old Bar on Saturday.

