OLD Bar Pirates should secure the Group Three Rugby League minor premiership, regardless of the result of the last round game against Macleay Mustangs at Old Bar on Saturday.
Old Bar will host a match in the finals series and club president Andrew Wilkes outlines on this week's On the Bench segment what the club learnt last year when the grand final was played at Old Bar for the first time. He assures the Pirates will be ready for the September 10 major semi and hopefully, the September 16 grand final.
The last round games and fund raising days to be held at Old Bar and Wingham along with the final washup from the Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup and the Manning Hotel player of the week are among other topics discussed today On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
On The Bench appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.