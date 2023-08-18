My walk down memory lane

I hit the pavement of my hometown last weekend - both Saturday and Sunday mornings - for the first time in a long time.
I was home alone, and by alone I mean just me and the cats and dog. My husband was away reliving his glory days of 50 years ago when he was a member of the Taree Old Bar under 18s which won the Group Three rugby league premiership.
There was a time not so long ago when five kilometre walks on weekends were part of my lifestyle. COVID interfered but didn't stop me.
But it has been a long, cold winter - and as I don't live in town, I have to commit to driving somewhere to start my walk. Weekdays my mornings are hectic and after work it's too dark. Of course I could walk the paddocks but in winter it's a bit of a bleak prospect. And in summer, the giant parramatta grass is almost head high.
Last weekend I detoured past my maternal grandmother's home. I spent a lot of my time as a small child there, playing with my dolls and I admit I did have the odd Barbie or two. It was the '60s after all.
What made my Barbie collection special was handmade and hand knitted outfits made by my grandmother. Psychedelic printed shifts, paisley flairs, orange knitted tube dresses made from scraps - what a pity I didn't keep them. The truth is those clothes were well used, I spent hours dressing my Barbies.
I wish I inherited my grandmother's talent for making things. I believe she made dolls to sell on the side during the war years and she built toy furniture for me from old packing cases. I recall a doll's lounge that had cotton reels for legs, and a cupboard for my tea set, and a doll's cot, which I still have.
Of course she lived in a different time, where you made the most of everything you had. And from my perspective, she made magic.
Enjoy your weekend making memories,
Toni Bell
ACM editor
Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
