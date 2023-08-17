Manning River Times
Cheering champions: Chatham High school win gold

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 2:34pm
The Chatham High School Bullsharks cheerleading team with assistant coach Hope Labutis-Mays at the state championships. Picture supplied.
The Chatham High School Bullsharks cheerleading team with assistant coach Hope Labutis-Mays at the state championships. Picture supplied.

They've only been going three years, but Chatham High School's cheerleading team, the Bullsharks, have been named state champions.

