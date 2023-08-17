Six saving strategies to help your wallet and your home

Check out these six shrewd strategies that will have you saving money like a pro even when times are tough. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you tired of watching your hard-earned cash dwindle away?



It's no secret some Aussies are doing it tough financially right now and struggling to find ways to continue to save money.



But not to worry, you've landed in the right spot.



We've lined up six shrewd strategies that will have you saving money like a pro even when times are tough.



These tips are as practical as they are effective, so, let's dive into the world of savings and get you pinching pennies where possible.



One: Go fee-free where possible

Starting us off is the all-important credit card chat.



These days having a debit or credit card to shop online or take advantage of reward programs is common for many Australians.



But, did you know that opting for a no annual fee credit card can save you a tidy sum each year?



Not all credit cards come with annual fees, so if you're not sure now is the time to check or make the switch to one entirely.



By swapping your current card for one without this costly fee, you could be saving hundreds of dollars annually.



However, always remember, no annual fee doesn't give you free rein to spend without thought.



Be a responsible card owner.



Pay off your balance in full each month and practise safe spending habits at all times.

Two: Spend more to save more

No, you didn't read our next tip wrong - it's true, sometimes more IS less.



If you find yourself regularly purchasing the same items, consider buying these in bulk.



Products like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, or your favourite box of Tim Tams are often cheaper when bought in larger quantities. Bulk buying has a double-barrelled benefit.



It can save you both money and time by reducing those pesky extra shopping trips.



However, remember to use caution - buying perishables in bulk can lead to waste if you're not careful.



Nobody wants a heap of mouldy bread, right?

The 'more is is less' saving strategy also applies to the quality of the item you're purchasing.



Fast fashion retailers or discount appliance brands skimp on quality to produce their items cheaply for consumers.



That $40 knit jumper or non-stick frying pan might seem like a bargain but if you're only able to use them half a dozen times then the long term cost is much higher.



There's nothing wrong with buying budget items, but when stacked against how often you'll use them and how long you need them to last, sometimes you gotta spend more to save more.

Three: Bundle your bills

Look, we all love a good Netflix binge or blasting the air-con on a scorching Aussie summer day.



But, the costs of these utilities and subscriptions can pack a punch.



That's where bundling comes in.

By combining your utilities, like electricity and gas, or your mobile and internet bills is a simple but effective saving strategy.



Even if your current provider doesn't advertise bundle deals, give them a call and discuss your options.



Businesses hate losing customers, particularly ones who've been with them for a while, so you'd be surprised what kind of discounts and deals become available if they think you'll take your businesses elsewhere.

Plus, most telco providers like Optus, Telstra and Vodafone give customers the option to bundle streaming services like Netflix with their mobile and internet plans and get a better deal than if they paid for each separately.



Bundling is like the Goldilocks of saving: it's just right - offering you the services you love without burning a hole in your wallet.

Four: Round up transactions

Ready for a seamless saving strategy?



Try rounding up all your transactions.



This nifty technique is a passive way to save, so you'll be stashing the cash without even thinking about it.



Plus, thanks to the wizardry of modern banking apps, it's easier than ever.

Picture yourself indulging in a morning ritual, buying your favourite flat white for $5.25 and you tap your EFTPOS card to pay.



Your banking app automatically rounds this up to an even $5 and quietly slips the extra 50 cents into your savings account.



It might seem like small potatoes now - a mere handful of cents.



But think about it: each coffee, every lunch, all those little purchases you make - they all add up.

If you're with a bank that doesn't offer round up transactions, apps like Wisr and Raiz can do it for you. Before you know it, you've gathered quite the pile of 'round up' coins. They can grow into some big bucks, boosting your savings without you lifting a finger. How's that for a winning strategy?

Five: Create a 50/30/20 budget

Fifth on our list is creating a 50/30/20 budget.



Saving money starts with finding a budget strategy that works for you and this approach is as straightforward as it is powerful.



Think of it as your personal finance coach, pushing you towards your savings goals.

Here's how it works: 50 per cent of your income goes towards the necessities, those non-negotiables like rent, groceries, and bills.



Then, 30 per cent is allocated for your wants - the things that make life enjoyable like a nice meal out, a weekend trip, or that fancy new gadget you've been eyeing.



The final 20 per cent? Straight into the bank, my friends.

This approach brings order to your spending, forcing you to think critically about each dollar and where it's heading.



It's like a spotlight shining on your finances, giving you clarity and control. Personal budgets always look straightforward on paper, but the beauty of the 50/30/20 budget is that it understands we're human.



We need a bit of fun in our lives (that's where your 30 per cent comes in).



After all, life isn't just about hoarding every cent. It's about striking a balance, allowing you to enjoy the present while preparing for the future.

Six: Develop your DIY skills

Last but not least, we've covered savings strategies to help your wallet and now here's one to help your home as well: developing your DIY skills.



Mastering basic home repairs and interior upgrades can save you heaps and is easier than you think.

You can learn anything online and YouTube is a great place to start for beginner DIY tasks.



Bunnings Warehouse has an archive of videos on small starter tasks like learning how to paint a room, refreshing the caulking in your bathroom or replacing the handles on your cabinets.

Sure, there might be some initial investment in tools or materials, and maybe even a few YouTube tutorials.



But, once you're all set, the savings can be substantial. Plus, there's the added bonus of learning new skills and the satisfaction of self-reliance.

And there you have it, mates, six savvy strategies to save more of your hard-earned cash and help your wallet and home in the process.

