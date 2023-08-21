When Taylor Kennedy started her first day as a personal injury lawyer at Stacks Law Firm in Taree this week her new colleagues were stunned to see her arm in a sling.
"I'd just had surgery on my shoulder after repeatedly dislocating it playing soccer and so when I turned up for my first day at Stacks as a personal injury lawyer in a sling, some burst out laughing at the irony," Ms Kennedy said.
"At least I have some empathy with my personal injury clients as I talk with them with my arm in a sling and a bunch of plastic screws holding my shoulder together."
Ms Kennedy plays soccer with the women's team the Wauchope Cedars and has been playing soccer since she was five years old.
"I've dislocated my shoulder about five times playing soccer and finally the doctor said I had to have an operation.
"It was unfortunate it happened just before I started work with Stacks, but I can understand the pain people have gone through when they seek help for their injuries."
Managing director of Stacks Law Firm, Justin Stack, said Taylor certainly made an impression at the firm shaking hands with new colleagues with her arm in the sling.
"It'll be an introduction to personal injury law that will be hard to forget," he said.
Ms Kennedy grew up in Wauchope but studied for her law degree at La Trobe University in Melbourne.
"I played AFL while I was down there and loved the game, but not as much as I love soccer. It's fantastic the Matildas did so well at the World Cup, and that the whole of Australia got behind them.
"Women's soccer is growing so fast and as soon as I am out of the sling I hope to be back on the field."
Taylor's younger sister Marni also works at Stacks as a legal secretary while she completes her law degree, and she also plays with Taylor in the Wauchope Cedars.
