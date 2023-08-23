Manning River Times
A centenary committee will be established to structure, oversee and plan for 2025 event

August 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Newly elected Black Head Surf Club president Suz Gerrish. Picture Anne Evans.
BLACK Head Surf Club has started preparations to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary in 2025.

