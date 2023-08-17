PORT Macquarie trainer Marc Quinn has used all of his experience to give Agirlsbestfriend the best chance of handling a drop back in distance and being where it matters at the finish of the Hopkins Livermore Cup at Taree races on Friday.
Agirlsbestfriend had never raced over further than 1500 metres before stepping up to 1800 for a fifth in a TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill on August 5.
After just 13 days between runs the four-year-old mare returns to the more familiar distance of 1400 for the feature race on the card and Quinn explained how he has tried to help her meet the challenge.
"There wasn't a suitable Highway for another eight weeks, so we thought we'd have a crack at the 1800," he said.
"She ran quite well and looked like she'd fill a place at the 300, but she probably peaked on her run about 150 out.
"We learned a few more things about her that day and batted on from there and the big question now is how she reacts to coming back in distance.
"We've done everything we can to freshen her. She's only been under a saddle a couple of times since and done most of her exercise swimming in the river.
"She had a short gallop on Tuesday morning and pleased us with that. We've just tried to keep her happy and fresh and she's given us every indication that she's feeling good for this race.
"I can't fault her. She's ready to give her best and I'm optimistic about her chances. I wouldn't run her unless I thought she'd run well."
Agirlsbestfriend will start from barrier one with in-form apprentice jockey Zac Wadick on-board and Quinn said all he was hoping for was a fast pace.
"It's going to be all about the speed of the race," he said. "She'll get back a bit and if they walk it'll be hard for her, but if the tempo is good and they get along in front she'll be getting home hard - that's for sure.
"I think they'll go quick because from the 1400 start at Taree they reach a turn after about 300 metres and if a few of them want to get into position before that it might string the field out a bit. That would suit my mare."
Quinn campaigned in the Country Championships series with Agirlsbestfriend last autumn, but she failed to qualify for the rich final at Randwick. He's aiming at the same event next autumn though.
"I think it all came along too soon for her in that preparation and she had probably already peaked when she got to the qualifier," he said.
"She's only had 11 career starts and she'll be much stronger and more mature next autumn. This will probably be her last start this preparation. We'll give her some time off after that and then start getting ready for the Country Championships."
Mollie Fitzgerald will kick off her riding career at Friday's Taree meeting and her master - trainer Tony Ball - reckons she's a good chance of marking the occasion with a win.
Fitzgerald, the daughter of former jockey Malcolm Fitzgerald, is booked for three rides on horses that are all trained by Ball - More Than Xtra in the Aaron Bullock Leading Jockey 2022/23 Leading Jockey Maiden Handicap, All Too Rosey in the Kris Lees 2022/23 Leading Trainer Class 1 &Maiden Plate and Ljungberg in the Hopkins Livermore Cup.
"More Than Xtra was still a bit vulnerable second-up when he got run down and finished third at Muswellbrook last start," Ball said. "He's better off for that.
"All Too Rosey made up good ground when fifth last start at Taree and Mollie knows the horse. She's ridden him in a barrier trial.
"And Ljungberg is well down in the weights from what he's used to carrying. He's finished midfield in TAB Highways at his last two starts and that's not bad form for his race.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Mollie manages to start her career with a win on one of them."
Ball said he believed Fitzgerald, who will begin with a 4kg claim as an apprentice, had plenty of potential.
"She goes good - really good," he said. "She started at the stable four years ago as a stable-hand and then trackwork rider and a couple of years ago she decided she wanted to become a jockey, so we aimed at that and here we are.
"She went down to Randwick and rode a winner for Michael Freedman at the barrier trials on Tuesday, so that will give her plenty of confidence going in."
