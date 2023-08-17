Manning River Timessport
The 1400 metre journey to suit Agirlsbestfriend

By Greg Prichard
August 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Port Macquarie trainer Marc Quinn will start Agirlsbestfriend in the Hopkins Livermore Cup on Friday at Taree
PORT Macquarie trainer Marc Quinn has used all of his experience to give Agirlsbestfriend the best chance of handling a drop back in distance and being where it matters at the finish of the Hopkins Livermore Cup at Taree races on Friday.

