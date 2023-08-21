Manning River Times
Legacy stalls at Taree and Wingham during Legacy Appeal Week

By Staff Reporters
August 21 2023 - 10:00am
Legacy bears, badges and more are for sale on Legacy Appeal Week in Wingham and Taree. Picture supplied
Following on from the enormous community support and awareness that The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay created last month, Taree Legacy Club is now preparing for its annual Appeal Week.

Local News

