Following on from the enormous community support and awareness that The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay created last month, Taree Legacy Club is now preparing for its annual Appeal Week.
Legacy members will be setting up "shop" in Taree and Wingham during Legacy Appeal Week, which runs from Sunday, August 27 to Saturday, September 2.
The Legacy stalls will be selling Legacy badges, pens, wristbands, key rings and Legacy bears.
To celebrate Legacy's centenary in 2023, additional items for sale for this year only are the Legacy 100 year badge and the special Centenary Bears.
Legacy stalls will be at:
"It is a time when all Australians can show their support for the widows and children whose loved ones have served our country," a member of Taree Legacy Club said.
"All monies raised in our local area stays in the local area to help the widows and families of our local veteran community.
The Legacy badge may be small but the funds that are raised make a big impact on the lives of the widows and children in our care."
Legatees are volunteers who support war widows and their dependent children in our area.
"We would encourage anyone who may be able to assist in this role to contact our office on 6552 2385."
