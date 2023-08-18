Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery invite the community to join them for the gala opening of biennial Naked and Nude 2023 for the announcement of the winner of the $35,000 major prize.
The theme Naked and Nude refers to both the tradition of the nude human form in art history as well as a wider meaning that something is revealed or vulnerable. The prize is open in a variety of mediums and is the only one of its kind in Australia attracting a wide variety of artists to enter their artworks this year.
"We are excited to announce Lauretta Morton OAM, the director of Newcastle Art Gallery, will be this year's guest judge", said Manning Regional Art Gallery director, Rachel Piercy.
Lauretta has more than 35 years of experience in the visual arts and creative industries sectors. She is the first female director in Newcastle Art Gallery's 66-year history.
This year's 61 finalists of the Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 are:
Summer Aldis, Behzad Alipour, Daniel Butterworth, Matt Butterworth, Richard Byrnes, Kerry Cannon, Janet Clouston, Veronica Colvin, Philip Cooper, Robbie Crane, Jesse Dayan, Shawnee Dean, Jen Delirium, Christine Druitt-Preston, Mark Dubner, Sharon Duymel, Katherine Edney, Jo Ernst, Michael Gawler, Anna-Carlen Goosen, James Guppy, Matthew Hall-Fong, Naomie Hatherley, Petrina Hicks, Nicola Higgins, Kaswyn Hunt, Julie Hutchings, Sue Jarvis, Katherine Jenkins, Linda Kruger, Zai Kuang, Yianni Maggacis, Sangeeta Mahajan, Deborah Marks, Abbey McCulloch, Ray Monde, Freyja Moon, Liam Nunan, Alice Palmer, Alice Pulvers, Matthew Quick, Robyn Rich, Gwen Roberts, Jenny Rodgerson, Bruce Rowland, Gregory Semu, Wendy Sharpe, Randall Sinnamon, Gary Smith, Peter Steggall, Jane-Frances Tannock, Alex Thorby, Seabastion Toast, David Tucker, Jim van Geet, Sally West, Angus White, Joe Whyte, Madeleine Winch, Ainslie Wright, Caroline Zilinsky.
The winner will be announced at the gala opening on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.
"The Art Prize is a much valued partnership between Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery and the Manning Regional Art Gallery" said Ms Piercy.
"After 33 years, the Naked and Nude Art Prize has become a prestigious national event on the Australian Arts Calendar."
The winning entry is acquired by the Friends and donated to the Manning Regional Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Without generous gifts from all the gallery's supporters, the Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery could not present the Naked and Nude Art Prize to the MidCoast community.
For more information, please go to the Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery Website.
The Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 is on exhibition from September 2 to October 15 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
