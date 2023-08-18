Manning River Times
2023 Naked & Nude Art Prize at Manning Regional Art Gallery

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 18 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Jane Hosking of Manning Regional Art Gallery with works in the last biennial Naked and Nude Art Prize in 2021. Picture by Scott Calvin
Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery invite the community to join them for the gala opening of biennial Naked and Nude 2023 for the announcement of the winner of the $35,000 major prize.

