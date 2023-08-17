Manning River Times
Taree RSL Sub-branch acknowledges Vietnam Veterans Day

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Taree RSL Sub-branch marks Vietnam Veterans Day
Taree RSL Sub-branch marks Vietnam Veterans Day

This year, Vietnam Veterans Day coincides with 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, and to mark the occasion Taree RSL Sub-branch will hold a commemorative service to honour all who served.

