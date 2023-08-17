Taree RSL Sub-branch marks Vietnam Veterans Day

This year, Vietnam Veterans Day coincides with 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, and to mark the occasion Taree RSL Sub-branch will hold a commemorative service to honour all who served.
The service will be held by the memorial fountain at Club Taree on Friday August 18, beginning at 11am, and pays tribute to he more than 60,000 Australians who served in Vietnam, of which 523 were killed and over 3,000 wounded.
August 18 is national Vietnam Veterans Day, the date chosen as it marks one of the most fiercest battles Australian personnel were involved in during the war; the battle of Long Tan.
Over time, this day became synonymous with all those who served and died in the Vietnam War.
In 1987, then Prime Minister Bob Hawke made this official, announcing that the formally known Long Tan Day would now be known as Vietnam Veterans' Day.
For those attending the service at Club Taree, wreath laying is invited by official representatives, veteran associations, community organisations and individual members of the public, who are to supply their own wreaths and it is their responsibility to carry it with them to the commemoration service.
Taree RSL Sub-branch has asked to be advised if your will be laying a wreath on the morning.
For further information contact the sub-branch office on 6552 1541
