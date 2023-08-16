Manning River Times
Foursomes championship to Jo Stinson and Christine George

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 17 2023 - 9:30am
Club Taree CEO Paul Allan flanked by foursomes champions Jo Stinson (left) and Christine George.
Jo Stinson and Christine George at Taree Women's Golf Club's foursome champions.

