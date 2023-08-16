Jo Stinson and Christine George at Taree Women's Golf Club's foursome champions.
The 27 hole event was decided on Wednesday. Stinson and George finished with 127 to win comfortably from Tanya Bridge and Robyn Norris on 149.
George adds the foursomes title to the club championship she won earlier in the year.
The division two title went to a three-hole playoff before Anne Gyde and Marg Pryor emerged victorious over Judy Davy and Marcie Lock after the scores were locked at 165 following the championship-proper.
Sue Pitman and Judy Hoppe were the division one net winners with 113.25 from Bronwyn Heagney and Vickie Jackson on 118.
Genevieve Dodds and Karen Magoffin combined to win the division two net with 118 from Shirley Maurer and Robin Scott on 118.25.
