104 years old and still in motion

Jean Watson might be celebrating her 104th birthday, but she still likes to be in motion.
She gets some speed up, with the help of a walker, travelling the halls of her home at Banyula Lodge at Old Bar, and to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 she went for a ride in a 1924 Ford Model-T, courtesy of Mitch Taylor of the Taree Historic Motor Club .
She also keeps her mind active by doing crossword puzzles, still knits and crochets (she's currently making a beanie), and enjoys a good footy tipping competition.
Jean was born in Muskerry near Bendigo, on August 16, 1919, one of the middle children of 10. She has one surviving sister who turns 100 years old in October this year.
She joined the RAAF as a nurse during WWII and served within Australia. After the war, Jean and her husband Doug moved throughout NSW as Doug became a teacher.
The couple had three children, only one of whom is still living, and Jean now has five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Doug died in 1971 and Jean moved to Canberra, where she worked as a single mother. The family was very busy with horses; Jean was involved in pony club and was a qualified judge.
Jean later moved to Sydney, where she lived for 30 years.
She achieved notoriety with a two page spread in the Daily Telegraph and a clip on Channel 7 news as "Sydney's oldest gym junkie", for having joined a gym at the age of 94 years old.
Jean moved to the Mid Coast to be closer to her son and daughter in law. However due to decreased mobility, she moved into care at Banyula Lodge in June 2020, at 100 years of age.
Jean's birthday celebrations began the day before the official date, by getting her long hair cut into a bob. She was presented with a birthday cake decorated as a crossword puzzle (her favourite activity) for morning tea on her birthday and she celebrated with other residents and staff of Banyula Village.
