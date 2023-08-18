SHARKS coach Dave Moscatt will bank on the 'two flyers,' Cassie Saville and Tilley Hunter breaking the Tigers defence in Saturday's Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final at Taree.
"Tilley and Cassie have both been dangerous in attack this year,'' Moscatt said.
"Tilley joined us this season and she's been a great acquisition. Cassie and Tilley are both very quick, so they're very handy and not too bad at putting goals away.''
Sharks go into the grand final favoured after being the dominant side in the season-proper.
"We've been quietly going about our business. We only had one loss and two draws for the year,'' Moscatt said.
"We've been pretty good around the park. Chloe Neal as our centre defender has been very reliable every game as has Katrina Brown, our centre mid and the couple of flyers up front, Tilley and Cassie.
"We're also lucky that we have Emily McGullicuddy in goals for us and she's a very accomplished keeper. With her and Chloe at the back we're strong in defence.''
Sharks have yet to drop a game against Tigers, with a draw their worst result.
Moscatt agreed that his side will start favourites, but he doesn't think this is a worry.
"They're looking forward to it and they know that Tigers won't be easy. We'll have to keep an eye on Lara Watts, but we have a pretty good side across the park, like I said, so we'll go okay,'' he said.
Moscatt estimates it's been seven or eight years and possibly longer since Sharks won a top grade women's premiership.
"We've been there a few times and finished the bridesmaid, we haven't been able to finish it off,'' Moscatt said.
The match starts at 2.30.
