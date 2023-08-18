Manning River Timessport
Sharks favoured for women's Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final

By Mick McDonald
August 18 2023 - 11:00am
Cassie Saville on the attack for Sharks in last season's grand final against Tigers. Saville and Tilley Hunter have been regular goal scorers for Sharks this season.
SHARKS coach Dave Moscatt will bank on the 'two flyers,' Cassie Saville and Tilley Hunter breaking the Tigers defence in Saturday's Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final at Taree.

