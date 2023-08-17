MANNING Ratz will field their strongest side for the first time this season in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union major semi-final against Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope on Saturday.
The only query is prop Bronson Rangi, who requires a clearance from the zone as he hasn't played the necessary number of games this year. Rangi has been sidelined by a back injury and only received the green light to return to rugby last week.
The Howard brothers, Scott, Brady and Blake will be reunited in the Ratz pack. All three have had injury or suspension concerns this season.
"Brady's ankle is right so he'll be playing, Scott and Blake have been back a few weeks,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
He said the Ratz will field a mobile pack and he's confident this will set the platform for the backline.
"This is the best backline we've had since the premier side of 2020,'' Rees said.
Win and bring the grand final back to Taree - that's our plan- Ratz president Steve Rees
"Daniel Thorpe's fit, Justin Berry's fit and so is Elliott Lewis, so we have everyone available, which is massive for us.''
The winner will host the grand final on Saturday, September 2.
"Win and bring the grand final back to Taree - that's our plan,'' Rees said.
The Ratz will meet minor premiers Gloucester in the women's major semi.
RELATED: Ratz run rampage over Old Bar Clams
Gloucester won two of the three encounters in the competition rounds to clinch the club's first minor premiership.
Minor and major semi-finals of the men and women's 10s grades will be played at Wauchope.
Forster Tuncurry and Wallamba will meet in the minor semi-finals of both grades.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.