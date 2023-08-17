Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ratz ready to tackle minor premiers in Lower North Coast Rugby Union major semi

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rampaging Brady Howard will join his brothers, Scott and Blake in the Ratz forward pack for Saturday's major semi-final against Wauchope Thunder.
Rampaging Brady Howard will join his brothers, Scott and Blake in the Ratz forward pack for Saturday's major semi-final against Wauchope Thunder.

MANNING Ratz will field their strongest side for the first time this season in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union major semi-final against Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.