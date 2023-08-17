OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said his side wants to go into the Group Three Rugby League semi-final series as minor premiers and in winning form.
The Pirates finish the season-proper on Saturday against Macleay Valley at Old Bar. Old Bar leads the competition from Port City by two points but also has a superior points differential (316-270). Even if beaten by the Mustangs the Pirates should claim the minor title and the bye for the first week of the finals series.
They'd also ensure the major semi-final on September 3 is at Old Bar.
"The job's not done yet with the minor premiership, so we want to get the win on Saturday and make sure we get a week off,'' Henry said.
The Pirates were beaten by Port City a fortnight ago before accounting for Forster-Tuncurry last Sunday.
Henry emphasised that the players don't want to go into the finals on the back of two losses in three matches by going down to the Mustangs.
"We said last week that we want to use this game to build into what we want to be in the major semi. We want to be hitting our stride at this time of year,'' he said.
The Pirates made it through the win over the Hawks without any further injury problems.
"We also took the opportunity to rest a few guys, Jarrad Wooster and Taye Cochrane both only played about 20 minutes,'' he said.
"Hopefully we can get through this match unscathed and look to the semi-finals.''
Hard running centre Shane Nigel is expected to return from a hamstring injury and play some minutes against the Mustangs.
A win would ensure Macleay finishes third on the ladder. However, a loss may open the way for Port Sharks to overhaul them on the ladder. The Sharks beat Macleay last weekend.
The Mustangs will be without suspended captain-coach Anthony Cowan for the remainder of the season.
Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes will be the guest on today's On The Bench segment. He'll discuss what has so far been a successful season for the club along with the plans to host matches at Old Bar during the upcoming finals series. Winner of the Manning Hotel player of the round will also be announced.
Winner of the Manning Hotel player of the round will also be announced.
