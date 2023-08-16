Manning River Times
Lara Watts and Jodi Hardy fit for hockey league grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Tigers captain Jodi Hardy has been cleared to play in the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final.
TIGERS captain Jodi Hardy and Australian Country under 21 representative Lara Watts have both been cleared to play in Saturday's Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against fellow Manning club Sharks.

