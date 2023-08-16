TIGERS captain Jodi Hardy and Australian Country under 21 representative Lara Watts have both been cleared to play in Saturday's Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against fellow Manning club Sharks.
Hardy fell heavily late in last week's grand final qualifier against Camden Haven. Earlier she scored the only goal in Tigers' 1-0 win.
Watts is troubled by a hip flexor injury sustained while playing for NSW Country in the Australian Country Championships in Shepparton last week. NSW lost 4-3 in a wobble off against Queensland in the final after the scores were locked at fulltime.
Tigers coach Janine Watts said both will be right for the grand final, although neither would be 100 per cent.
Sharks dominated the season-proper to finish minor premiers. The game will start at 2.30 at the Taree Hockey Centre.
Sharks will chase the premiership double as the men's side is also through to the grand final, to start at 4pm.
This will be a Manning-Hastings affair, with Sharks to tackle Tacking Point Thunder.
Full previews of both games will appear in the Manning River Times and online this week.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.