SHARKS coach Scott Harry is concerned about his side's lack of recent match play going into the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final against Port Macquarie outfit Tacking Point Thunder at Taree tomorrow.
As minor premiers Sharks will be the strong favourites to claim the championship. However, finishing minor premiers has added to the problems as the side had last week off when the grand final qualifier was decided.
"We had the weekend off with the bye when the state women's masters was here (July 29) and we've only had one game since then,'' Harry said.
"I'm not happy with the way it leads into the grand final - we've had one game in five weeks again and that's what got us last year. And we're coming off a bye, loss and a bye.''
Sharks were favoured in last season's hockey league grand final but were beaten by Thunder, the winning goal coming in the last three minutes of the contest.
"We come up against a side this weekend that's played pretty much all the way through, because the Port sides played over the masters weekend and again last weekend,'' Harry continued.
"Thunder had a pretty red hot game last weekend in the semi against Camden Haven. We should be a full strength, but we could be a little underdone.''
RELATED: Sharks ready for showdown
Harry expects Thunder midfielder Bayden Smith to play. He has been out with a broken arm.
"A couple of their state players will be back. They'll be hard to beat,'' Harry said.
"We're going to have to tie their midfield up, so Lachie Harry and Nath Fuller will have to work hard in the midfield and Brady Cross will be strong at the back, even though he has a knee injury.
"Blake Chivers and Matt Parvin, they'll all have to play well. But they have been all season - our defence has been great.''
Sharks will be aiming for the premiership double, with the men and women both starting favourites for their grand finals. Harry said the men's side is determined to avenge last season's shock grand final defeat
"Both sides have had good years, hopefully we can finish it off this weekend,'' Harry said.
The men's game will start at 4pm.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.