Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
August 18 2023 - 10:00am
Rhonda Hardes, Margaret Haddon and Gai Mayers in the kitchen at Lansdowne Community Hall during a recent market day. Margaret and Rhonda are office bearers on the hall committee. Picture by Scott Calvin.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers held their annual general meeting on Monday evening at the hall. President is Margaret Haddon, secretary is Rhonda Hardes, treasurer is Ron and vice president is Len Keogh.

