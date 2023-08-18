The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers held their annual general meeting on Monday evening at the hall. President is Margaret Haddon, secretary is Rhonda Hardes, treasurer is Ron and vice president is Len Keogh.
The hall happenings for the rest of August and for September include the open music days held on the fourth Sunday of each month, namely August 27 and September 24, along with the Lansdowne Community Hall market on Saturday, September 30.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers will be holding their very popular "Café for a Day" again on Wednesday, September 17 at the hall. Only $5 entry will get you lunch and entertainment and a chance to win some prizes from a couple of competitions.
If you have something for "Show and Tell" bring it along. Bring along your friends and if there is anyone new in the community please come along and join us and make sone new friends. The day will commence at 10am. Everyone is welcome.
Lansdowne School's Transition to Kindergarten program, Little Learners is proving very successful.
This program is for children commencing kindergarten in 2024. If you have a child or know of someone who has a child starting school next year, please ask them to contact the school on 6556 7147 during school hours.
Lansdowne School held their Book Fair and Book Character Parade, at school last Wednesday under the COLA (covered outdoor learning area). Parents were welcomed to attend and stay for the presentation of the student's school assembly awards. They were also invited to check out the school's book fair.
The Lansdowne School will be holding its annual Fun Run Crazy Colour Day as its major fundraising event on Wednesday, September 20.
This year's event will raise much needed money to cover the cost of the bus hire for the intensive swimming program in Term 4.
All students will have the opportunity to buy a special colour run t-shirt and sunglasses for $10 as well as a hot dog meal deal for $5.
The Crazy Colour Day is all about fun! It will be a huge colourful mess and is undoubtably one of the most exciting days on the school's calendar, with everyone's participation the aim.
Before and After School Care at Active OOSH provides a home away from home for the children in their care.
The educators bring their talents and expertise to make sure that every child looks forward to OOSH and feels welcome and cared for. their centres have multiple indoor and outdoor activities and dedicated spaces where kids can play, create, explore, relax, and enjoy.
A reminder of the Upper Lansdowne Hall Committee has a fantastic night of entertainment on Saturday evening, August 19. You will not want to miss this one. The "Big Fins Band" will have you up and dancing the night away to soul, blues and rock music. The good times will start at 7pm, do not be late.
