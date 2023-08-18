TIGERS captain Jordi Hardy is ready to go in Saturday's Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against fellow Manning side Sharks tomorrow.
Hardy fell heavily late in the grand final qualifier against Camden Haven last Saturday.
"Jodi's got skin off everywhere and she's black and blue - but she's tough and will be playing,'' Tigers coach Janine Watts said.
The side's other injury concern, Australian Country under 21 representative Lara Watts, will play. She will be hampered by a hip flexor problem sustained last week at the Australian Country championships in Shepparton. She missed Tigers' 1-0 win in the qualifier.
"But you can play through a hip flexor,'' coach Watts said.
Sharks dominated the season-proper and Watts was quick to claim the underdog tag.
"Sharks have to be favourites,'' Watts insisted.
"We haven't beaten them this year. They've got some of the best players in the competition and have a really good strike line.
RELATED: Two key Tigers cleared to play
"Tilley Hunter is playing outstanding hockey for them as is Chloe Neal at centre back. Emily McGillicuddy in one of the best goal keepers around.''
However, Watts said Tigers have yet to field their best side against Sharks and that'll change on Saturday.
"Abby (Watts) has stepped up the last few weeks as well. She's hit form at the right time of the year. Paige Conley has been good for us all year.''
Watts is tipping another close contest.
"I can't see either side running away with it,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.